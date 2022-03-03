Beats Pill Plus resurrected by Apple in limited edition collab

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Beats has released a limited-edition model of its discontinued Beats Pill Plus in collaboration with fashion brand Stussy.

According to The Verge, the release comes not long after Apple discontinued the Beats Pill Plus in January.

Apple had released the original Beats Pill Plus speaker, which measured a bit larger than the first Beats Pill, in 2015.



It was the first speaker Apple released following its 2014 acquisition of Beats for USD 3 billion. This new version of the Pill Plus will only be available for a limited time.

The new Pill Plus will keep the original design and come in a sleek black with a white skull and crossbones design on the front of the speaker. One side of the speaker reads "the only good system is a sound system."

As per The Verge, the description on Stussy's website said the new Pill Plus will combine the "signature Southern California aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere." (ANI)

