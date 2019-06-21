Best Buy stores will now repair Apple products

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): Apple has announced that all Best Buy stores across the US will now provide repairs for Apple products.

In its official blog, Apple announced the completion of the expansion of its authorised service network. There are nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores across the US that will make it easier for customers to get their precious Apple devices repaired.

There will be nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians at Best Buy's Geek Squad, promising same-day iPhone repairs or servicing. (ANI)

