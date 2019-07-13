Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

The Blaupunkt QLED smart TV comes with Smart Air Mouse Remote which is voice-enabled and allows for seamless navigation, the official release notes.

It is powered by a dual-core 2 x Cortex-A73 processor, 4 x Mali 450 graphic processor, Dolby Digital and DTS Surround Sound, bezel-less display, Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and built-in Wi-Fi. (ANI)

