BMW now boasts of having 500,000 electric vehicles on the road

Munich [Germany], Dec 19 (ANI): Luxury carmaker BMW has announced that it has sold 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a major milestone for the industry as well as the brand.

In an official tweet, BMW wrote that statistically, one EV was sold every four minutes. The company is aiming to sell one million EVs by 2021, Engadget notes.

Meanwhile, Nissan sold 400,000 units of its electric Leaf this year and Tesla sold 97,000 EVs during the third quarter alone. (ANI)

