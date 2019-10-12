Boeing, Porsche join hands for electric 'flying car'

Stuttgart [Germany], October 11 (ANI): Top aircraft manufacturer Boeing and luxury car-maker Porsche have come together to design and develop the next-gen electric vehicle: a flying car.

Under the partnership between Boeing, Porsche, and Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of Boeing, a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle will be developed, Porsche said in an official press release.

The companies will also seek to address various aspects of the urban air mobility market which is expected to pick up speed after 2025. (ANI)

