Boeing resumes production of 737 Max planes

Washington DC [USA], May 28 (ANI): The American aerospace manufacturer Boeing has resumed the production of troubled 737 Max airplane.

Boeing said it would restart production "at a low rate as it implements more than a dozen initiatives focused on enhancing workplace safety and product quality", The Verge reported.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March 2018 following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 passengers and crew members.

Boeing continued to manufacture the airplane, but in December 2019, the company announced plans to halt production at its Renton, Washington manufacturing plant.

"Boeing has made significant progress over the past several months in support of safely returning the 737 MAX to service as the company continues to work with the FAA and other global regulators on the process laid out for certifying the 737 MAX software and related training updates," the company said in a statement. (ANI)

