Bosch builds an electronic baby stroller

Gerlingen [Germany], Sept 3 (ANI): Baby strollers are set to take an electric turn with Bosch developing what is called an 'e-stroller.'

The e-stroller comes equipped with a battery, two motors, brakes for parking, and a built-in USB port for parents to charge their smartphones. As Mashable notes, the sensors assist in measuring acceleration, speed, and road type.

The companion app indicates how much power is left and allows you to set an alarm if someone tries to pull the stroller away. If the battery drains out, the e-stroller becomes a regular stroller. It will be available later this year on Swedish company Emmaljunga strollers in Europe. (ANI)

