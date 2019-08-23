Bose launches Portable Home Speaker with Google Assistant, Alexa support

Massachusetts [USA], August 22 (ANI): Bose announced on Thursday the Portable Home Speaker that comes with built-in support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

By using the wake word for the digital assistant, you can access weather, music, news, and more. In terms of features, the Bose Portable Home Speaker boasts Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect support.

It promises improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass, and up to 12 hours of battery life, the official release notes.

It weighs just 2.3 pounds and is water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. The Bose Portable Home Speaker will be available on September 19th at USD 349 in two colour choices of Tripple Black and Luxe Silver. A charging cradle is also available separately for USD 29. (ANI)

