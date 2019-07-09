British Airways faces record PS183 million fine over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced that it has fined British Airways over breaches of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

In the official release, the ICO said that it has issued a notice to the airline about the 183.39 million pound fine related to a data breach that took place in 2018 and compromised personal data of around 500,000 customers.

In its investigation, ICO found that poor security at British Airways put to risk customers' data including login, payment card, travel booking details, name and address information. (ANI)

