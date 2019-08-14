British Airways to offer VR entertainment mid-air

Harmondsworth [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): British Airways wants to take in-flight entertainment to the next level by offering virtual reality entertainment to its passengers.

In the UK first, the airline will offer a trial of the new AlloSky VR headset to its First passengers on select flights from London Heathrow to New York JFK until 2019 end. As the official release notes, passengers will be able to enjoy content in 2D, 3D, or 360-degree format.

Passengers will be able to enjoy immersive content regardless of the position they are sitting in. The headset is supported even when passengers are lying fully flat. (ANI)

