Can't afford BMW? Now, 3D print your own Vision M Next model

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:18 IST

Munich [Germany], June 29 (ANI): BMW, the luxury car maker is now offering you a chance to 3D print its Vision M Next concept car.
According to Autoblog, BMW has published a page with a 3D-printing data set, wallpapers, a poster, and a sound file of the Vision M Next under acceleration.
With the set, you will be able to 3D print an accurate model in any size. This basically means you can use an industrial-sized print to create a life-sized model. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:11 IST

SpaceX to launch first commercial Starship mission in 2021

California [USA], June 29 (ANI): SpaceX has announced that the first commercial mission for its Starship and Super Heavy launch system will take place in 2021.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:10 IST

Huawei permitted to buy goods from US companies

Shenzhen [China], June 29 (ANI): The US government has permitted embattled Chinese giant Huawei to buy goods from US companies following more than a month of adding it to an 'entity list' which forbids business with the nation.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:43 IST

Slack is down and it's Friday

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Slack is down and no one knows why. But it's Friday and probably everyone should go home.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:42 IST

Google Images now lets you share GIFs directly from results

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Ever wanted to share a great GIF from Google's image search results but didn't know how? Now, there's now an option for that.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:39 IST

Google to build new private subsea cable between Portugal and...

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Google is reportedly building a new private subsea cable that will connect Portugal and South Africa.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:20 IST

Apple's Sir Jony Ive is stepping down to start his own firm

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Sir Jony Ive, the design guru behind Apple's popular products is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:07 IST

Microsoft releases separate Cortana app

Washington [USA], June 28 (ANI): Microsoft seems to be moving Cortana out of the default Windows platform by releasing a dedicated app.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

This scary deepfake app can create nudes of even fully clothed women

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than anticipated. A new AI-powered software tool makes it easy to generate realistic nude images of women, all without them having to take off their clothes.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:00 IST

WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

