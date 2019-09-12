Casio holds G-Shock fan fiesta in Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], Sept 12 (ANI): A fan fiesta was organised in Ho Chi Minh city of Vietnam on Thursday to highlight Casio's G-Shock watches and to celebrate dance, music, and sports.

"We do the Fan Fiesta event because we would like to have new G-Shock fans. So the new G-Shock fans can play the games and experience it. Also, there are new features with G-Shock, so they can go home and tell their friends and family," said Do Quang Vinh CEO of Anh Khue Sai Gon Co. Ltd, a part of the Jewelry Stores Industry in Vietnam.

"G-Shock is very popular in Vietnam right now and it will become more popular because we have a very good relationship with Vietnam national soccer team and we will have a lot of event with them in the future,'' added Do Quang Vinh.

The Fan Fiesta highlighted Casio's G-Shock watches, which were reflected on display and for sale at the event.

To prove Casio's G-Shock watches' durability, visitors participated in multiple challenges, including finding a Casio watch in an icy water tank while being blindfolded, punching Casio's G-Shock watch fixed on a punch cylinder 20 times and an obstacle course football game to shoot at another watch.

Participants who completed the challenges received a commemorative bracelet and a lucky draw coupon.

"This event is so interesting, and today I'm very happy when I attended here,'' said an enthusiastic participant.

Many people spent their weekend at Fan Fiesta for entertainment that included a freestyle football show. Kids also participated after the show, learning the basics of football freestyling.

At night, the activities were replaced by a concert highlighting Vietnam's pop stars.

"We are so happy to be here, and so honoured to be here. And after this, we have a night performance and we hope everyone will enjoy it,'' said Lip B Band, a local Pop Group. (ANI)

