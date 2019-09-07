CDC warns against e-cigarettes use as mysterious lung disease spreads

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning people against the use of e-cigarette products after serious lung illnesses were found associated with vaping products.

In its official release, the organisation notes that initial findings from the investigation indicate to illnesses likely to be associated with chemical exposure. However, it is yet to be fully linked to a single product or substance common to all cases.



More than 25 states have reported possible cases of illnesses associated with e-cigarette products such as devices, liquids, refill pods, and cartridges. So far, two deaths have been reported to the CDC. (ANI)

