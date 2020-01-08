CES 2020: This smart taint band-aid wants to fix premature ejaculation

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Premature ejaculation affects about 30 per cent of the male population but a medical company called Morari is leveraging technology to help couples improve their sexual relationship.

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. The interesting bit here is that it can be controlled by the sexual partner via an app that could be installed on a wearable or device for prolonged satisfaction, Cnet reports.

The taint band-aid consists of a battery connected to electrodes that send mild electrical impulses to the area it is attached to. It stimulates and confuses the nervous system to delay ejaculation during sexual intercourse. It is expected to be available in the market by mid-2021 at a price of around USD 25. (ANI)

