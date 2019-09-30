Representative image
Chateau de Versailles becomes Google's largest photogrammetry project for VR tour

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:28 IST

California [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Google's VR tours of popular destinations in the world are a treat to experience, right from the comfort of your sofa. Now, the company has brought the Chateau de Versailles to its offering, making it the largest-ever photogrammetry project ever.
The private tour of Louis XIV's royal residence features 21 rooms and 387,500 square feet of internal surfaces captured for an immersive visual experience for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, Engadget reports.
Google collected over 4TB of data and textured 15 billion pixels for the project. An online exhibition featuring over 390 assets including objects, artifacts, and paintings is also available for non-headset based experience. (ANI)

