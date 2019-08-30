Representative image
China's Didi Chuxing to take on Uber with self-driving taxis

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Beijing [China], August 30 (ANI): Uber's China-based rival, Didi Chuxing, is planning to get into the self-driving taxi business, the company has officially announced.
Didi Chuxing aims to become the first large-scale autonomous taxi service in China and plans to roll out its Level 4 self-driving vehicles in the Jiading District of Shanghai, Mashable reports.
Another China-based tech company, Baidu, is also expected to roll out its fleet of self-driving taxis in Changsha in late 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Microsoft will no longer auto-enable tablet mode in hybrid Windows 10 PCs

Washington [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): In its latest Insider 18970 beta release, Microsoft has removed the auto-tablet mode for 2-in-1 Windows 10 PCs.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:11 IST

Spotify is testing 'Create podcast' button: Report

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to easily publish their own podcasts on the audio streaming platform.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple expands genuine parts access to more third-party repair providers

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Apple has announced the expansion of its independent repair program to allow third-party businesses access to genuine parts.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:09 IST

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 29 (ANI): The mobile version of Pokemon Masters is now finally available for both iOS and Android, a month after pre-registration opened to the public.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:04 IST

Amazon now offers over 30,000 Alexa skills in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], August 29 (ANI): Amazon announced that Alexa customers in India can choose from over 30,000 skills for their digital assistant-enabled devices.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:02 IST

YouTube Kids to get own website

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): YouTube Kids is set to get a dedicated website, the company announced in an official blog introducing two new updates to the app.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:59 IST

Google patent hints at Pixel smartwatch with a hole-punch camera

California [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Until now, we have seen smartphones with hole-punch cameras. However, it seems Google is preparing a smartwatch with a similar set-up.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:18 IST

China is using LinkedIn to hire spies

Washington [USA], August 28 (ANI): China is reportedly hiring foreigners in what is believed to be espionage recruitment using professional networking site LinkedIn.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:17 IST

Duolingo introduces classic Latin course

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Language learning app Duolingo has introduced a new language course - Classical Latin, to help you translate ancient scripts, perhaps.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:16 IST

Fitbit launches Versa 2 with built-in Alexa support

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Fitbit announced its next-gen Versa 2 smartwatch today with improved features, such as built-in Alexa support and heart rate tracking.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:13 IST

This could be the upcoming Google Pixel 4!

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Pictures of Google's unreleased Pixel 4 flagship smartphone have reportedly leaked via Telegram, showing off the first Android 10 device.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:09 IST

Google is shutting down Hire in 2020

California [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Google has announced that it will shut down its job listings app 'Hire' by next year.

