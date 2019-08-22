Chtrbox launches Boombox to easily search for influencers

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], August 21 (ANI): Chtrbox, Indian influencer marketing company, today announced the launch of Boombox, a new discovery tool to shortlist celebrities and influencers.

Boombox is said to be the industry's first open discovery tool aimed at marketer's job of finding the country's most influential voices in a smarter, ROI-driven way, the official release notes.

The tool enables brands and their agencies easy access to search, filter, and shortlist celebrities or influencers prior to an upcoming marketing initiative. Boombox has been launched as an open tool for a limited time period. It can be accessed at Chtrbox.com/boombox. (ANI)

