Clubhouse rolls out its DM feature Backchannel

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): You can now slide into people's Clubhouse DMs! The audio-only social networking app Clubhouse has launched its new direct messaging feature called Backchannel.

As per The Verge, the new feature will be available for all users on both iOS and Android.

To start a DM or Backchannel, you have to find a paper airplane-like icon on anybody's profile page or swipe right from the main menu. Presently, the feature does not allow users to delete messages, so send messages carefully.

For now, users can chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. They cannot yet send images or videos, but a spokesperson said that functionality is coming, along with a "few other features."

There will also be an optional secondary inbox where message requests will live.



The functionality is designed to help moderators chat among themselves during an active room; let people connect after an event; and broadly, foster text conversations that otherwise would have to take place in a separate app.

This is a critical development for the app, which the company now said has been downloaded over 8 million times on Android devices with more than 500,000 rooms created daily.

Its competitors, notably Twitter Spaces and Facebook Live Audio Rooms, both allow people to text chat while also running or participating in an audio conversation, so Backchannel brings Clubhouse more up to par and ensures users keep their conversations, and more of their social life, on the app.

Recently, the company rolled out an update for its Android app which allowed users to add their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their Clubhouse profile.

Clubhouse was launched last year and the service managed to gain a lot of popularity in one year. It was initially available only on iOS and expanded to Android recently. (ANI)

