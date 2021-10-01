Clubhouse rolls out new feature to record conversations

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): The audio social networking app Clubhouse is getting several new features this month, including one many people have wanted: in-app recording.

As per The Verge, in October, app users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it. The company is calling the feature "replays."

Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded.



Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it. The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match.

Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August.

To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely.

This brings Clubhouse more up to speed with Twitter Spaces, which allows recording, as does Spotify's competitor Greenroom. (ANI)

