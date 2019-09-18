Comcast to give free streaming box to internet-only subscribers

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Comcast is giving the free streaming box to its internet-only subscribers to enhance their TV watching experience, without having to pay for cable.

Comcast will give the Xfinity Flex streaming box at no charge, which initially cost USD 5 per month when it was launched in March, The Verge reports.

The Xfinity Flex box does not include cable package alternatives such as PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, or rival streaming options such as Apple TV Plus and Disney+. (ANI)

