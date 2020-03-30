COVID-19: Spotify streaming is now more on at-home devices than in cars

California [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): Amidst the global lockdown, as people work from home and there are fewer daily commutes, more people are streaming content on computer desktops, TVs, smart speakers, and gaming consoles than in their cars, according to Spotify.



In an official blog, Spotify revealed that there has been an increase in cooking and housework-related playlists, highlighting the shift in people's music preferences.



Additionally, people are increasingly listening to self-improvement podcasts, such as wellness and meditation, as well. Increase in news podcasts has also been observed, whereas artists who livestream concerts are seeing an uptick in listening. Meanwhile, Spotify has created a COVID-19 hub as a one-stop destination for pandemic-related content. (ANI)

