Data breach of porn site Luscious exposed private details of millions

California [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): A major data breach of adult site Luscious reportedly put to risk personal data of over one million users.

The data breach, discovered by vpnMentor's research team, potentially allowed hackers to access personal details, including email address and location, the official blog notes.

The researchers were able to access 1.195 million user accounts on Luscious, revealing details such as video uploads, favourites, blog posts, followers, and so on. The breach has been closed, but it is speculated that malicious attackers could have accessed it earlier. (ANI)

