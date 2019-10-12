Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, world's most flexible, modular zero-footprint PC in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], October 11 (ANI): Dell has introduced first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra that is touted to be the world's most flexible and modular desktop solution.

OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is fully modular, zero footprint and has an innovative, clutter-free design that offers a single cable USB-C connectivity and a thin display stand, the official release notes.

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra's modular design allows users to swap out or upgrade independently. Configurations are offered with up to 64GB of RAM and dual storage options with Intel vPro platform. Pricing starts at INR 47,999 + GST, including keyboard and mouse. (ANI)

