Designers build computer using traditional embroidery and gold thread

Vienna [Austria], June 13 (ANI): Glass and metal computers will seem boring in front of 'The Embroidery Computer' by Vienna-based designers Ebru Kurbak and Irene Posch.

Using traditional embroidery methods, the duo hand-stitched electromechanical switches out of handmade copper coils, a magnetic bead, and gold and silver conductive thread, Fast Company reports.

The entire 'hand-sewn' 8-bit electromechanical computer that resembles a fine embroidered tapestry has a total of 369 stitches.

It is capable of performing simple calculations. The artwork is part of a project called Stitching Worlds, created to highlight the surprising relationships between textiles, sewing, and technology. (ANI)

