Representative image
Representative image

Detect discrimination with help of artificial intelligence

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Researchers developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for detecting unfair discrimination such as race or gender.
Preventing unfair treatment of individuals on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity, for example, been a long-standing concern of civilized societies. However, detecting such discrimination resulting from decisions, whether by human decision-makers or automated AI systems, can be extremely challenging.
This challenge is further exacerbated by the wide adoption of AI systems to automate decisions in many domains including policing, consumer finance, higher education, and business.
"Artificial intelligence systems such as those involved in selecting candidates for a job or for admission to a university are trained on large amounts of data. But if these data are biased, they can affect the recommendations of AI systems," said Vasant Honavar, one of the researchers of the study presented at the meeting of The Web Conference.
For example, he said, if a company historically has never hired a woman for a particular type of job, then an AI system trained on this historical data will not recommend a woman for a new job.
"There's nothing wrong with the machine learning algorithm itself. It's doing what it's supposed to do, which is to identify good job candidates based on certain desirable characteristics. But since it was trained on historical, biased data it has the potential to make unfair recommendations," said Honavar.
The team created an AI tool for detecting discrimination with respect to a protected attribute, such as race or gender, by human decision-makers or AI systems that are based on the concept of causality in which one thing a cause causes another thing an effect.
"For example, the question, 'Is there gender-based discrimination in salaries?' can be reframed as 'Does gender have a causal effect on salary?' or in other words, 'Would a woman be paid more if she was a man?' said Aria Khademi, one of the researchers of the study.
Since it is not possible to directly know the answer to such a hypothetical question, the team's tool uses sophisticated counterfactual inference algorithms to arrive at the best guess.
"For instance, one intuitive way of arriving at the best guess as to what a fair salary would be for a female employee is to find a male employee who is similar to the woman with respect to qualifications, productivity, and experience. We can minimize gender-based discrimination in salary if we ensure that similar men and women receive similar salaries," said Khademi,
The researchers tested their method using various types of available data, such as income data to determine whether there is gender-based discrimination in salaries.
"We analysed an adult income data set containing salary, demographic and employment-related information for close to 50,000 individuals. We found evidence of gender-based discrimination in salary. Specifically, we found that the odds of a woman having a salary greater than $50,000 per year is only one-third that for a man. This would suggest that employers should look for and correct, when appropriate, gender bias in salaries," said Honavar.
Although the team's analysis of the dataset revealed evidence of possible racial bias against Hispanics and African American individuals, it found no evidence of discrimination against them on average as a group.
"You cannot correct a problem if you don't know that the problem exists. To avoid discrimination on the basis of race, gender or other attributes you need effective tools for detecting discrimination. Our tool can help with that," said Honavar.
Honavar added that as data-driven artificial intelligence systems increasingly determine how businesses target advertisements to consumers, how police departments monitor individuals or groups for criminal activity, how banks decide who gets a loan, who employers decide to hire, and how colleges and universities decide who gets admitted or receives financial aid, there is an urgent need for tools such as the one he and his colleagues developed.
"Our tool," he said, "can help ensure that such systems do not become instruments of discrimination, barriers to equality, threats to social justice and sources of unfairness." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

Microsoft Word for Android installed more than 1 billion times

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:53 IST

How machine learning can be used to accurately diagnose breast cancer!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Breast ultrasound elastography is an emerging imaging technique used by doctors to help diagnose breast cancer, now researchers identified the critical role machine learning can play in making this technique more efficient and accurate in diagnosis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:53 IST

New AI tool to spot spoilers for you!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have developed an AI-based system that can figure out spoilers in online reviews of books and TV shows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung is working on foldable AR glasses: Report

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Amazon Prime Day: Ask Alexa to alert you about the best sale deals

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:38 IST

'Enhanced' TrickBot malware harvests more than 250 million email...

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): TrickBot malware that was first discovered in 2016 has now developed new capabilities and techniques to invade computers and harvest data. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct found servers running a spamming campaign of the enhanced 'TrickBooster' malware.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:32 IST

FBI wants to look at what you post on social media even more closely

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a call for contracts for a new social media monitoring tool to monitor suspicious activities online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:18 IST

AI to accurately detect depression through voice

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): AI algorithms can now more accurately detect depressed mood using the sound of your voice, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:37 IST

Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.

Read More
iocl