Discord will now allow users to set different avatars for different servers

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): Discord, the Slack-like chat and streaming app, recently announced that its premium Nitro tier will now allow subscribers to use a different avatar on each of their servers.

According to The Verge, the option to 'change nickname' in the app has been changed to 'edit server profile'. That's where users will be able to change both their nickname and server avatar, so if you use multiple servers as a lot of Discord users do you can keep each identity separate and unique.



Discord also announced that they're starting the rollout of scheduled events, which will allow users to plan ahead, giving time to spread awareness and join. The company said it's seeing more communities use stage channels to connect with members, in AMAs, open mic events, or other large-scale discussions.

With scheduled events in Discord, users can create an event with a topic name for a future date, allow members to RSVP, which will then send them a notification when the event starts and create an invite link for a specific event. Members will also be able to browse a list of future events on a server.

The scheduled events feature will be available on desktop, iOS, and Android, and there are no time restrictions on how far ahead of time moderators and administrators can schedule events, but there will be a limit of 100 total events at a time, as per The Verge. (ANI)

