DJI launches smallest Mavic drone yet

Shenzhen [China], Oct 30 (ANI): DJI has announced the Mavic Mini, its smallest drone in the Mavic lineup, priced at USD 399.

The Mavic Mini is small enough to rest in your hand and weighs under 250 grams. Designed for imaging, it is capable of shooting 2.7K video at 30fps or 1080p video at 60fps, TechCrunch notes.

It is further capable of capturing images with its 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor. The battery inside the Mavic Mini is sufficient for 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge.

At USD 100 extra, you get three batteries, an additional set of propellers, and other accessories. Shipping starts on November 11. (ANI)

