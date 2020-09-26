'Doom Eternal' to come to Xbox Game Pass on Oct 1

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Microsoft announced the addition of ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries into its Xbox Game Studios group earlier this week, and soon, Xbox Game Pass will gain its first title from one of the studios included in that deal.

According to Mashable, confirming a previous tease, id Software's video game 'Doom Eternal' will be added into the Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription on October 1, with the PC service incoming later in 2020.

The Doom Slayer's latest escapades released in March this year and went on to break launch sales records, doubling what was achieved with the 2016 Doom. 'Doom Eternal's' story takes the war against hell to Earth, providing the Slayer with more demons to rip and tear using a variety of new upgrades and weaponry.



Mashable reported that it's unclear why the PC version is not arriving alongside the Xbox One variant to Xbox Game Pass, but at least it is confirmed to be coming at a later date.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month.

'Doom Eternal' is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. Bethesda has announced the game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in 2021. The game's first big expansion, 'The Ancient Gods - Part One' launches on 20th October. (ANI)

