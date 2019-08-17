Driver caught on highway for playing Pokemon Go on 8 smartphones

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): A driver parked on a highway in the US was reportedly found with eight smartphones, all playing Pokemon Go.

The Washington State Patrol saw the driver parked on the eastbound Highway 518 in Burien near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport earlier this week, the Seattle Times reported. The driver fixed the eight smartphones into a blue foam.

The driver was apparently waiting on the side of the road to catch a Rayquaza that is hard to find in the augmented reality game. (ANI)

