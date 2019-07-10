Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): File sharing service Dropbox is introducing a new feature that will allow you to send more files at once. Called Dropbox Transfer, the feature is launching today in private beta.

As Engadget reports, Dropbox Transfer allows you send up to 100GB of files in one go, which is significantly higher than alternative services such as WeTransfer, Hightail, and Mediafire. Some of the features of Dropbox Transfer include delivery confirmation, easy access to files stored on Dropbox, adding logo or branding to file link, and more.

It is not clear what type of Dropbox account will be required to use this feature. However, it is likely users with a free account will be able to transfer a smaller file limit only. (ANI)

