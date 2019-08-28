Duolingo introduces classic Latin course

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Language learning app Duolingo has introduced a new language course - Classical Latin, to help you translate ancient scripts, perhaps.

The new course has been introduced with the help of the Paideia Institute, allowing one to learn Classical Latin- a language that hasn't been commonly used for centuries, Engadget reports.

The course is currently in beta and is suited for those who want to build their vocabulary, read classic poetry and literature or simply understand more about the ancient Roman culture. (ANI)

