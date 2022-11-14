Elon Musk announces organizations on Twitter will be able to identify associated accounts, apologizes for app "being super slow"

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in a bid to tackle the rise of fake accounts, has announced that organizations on the micro-blogging platform will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them. He also apologized for the app "being super slow in many countries."

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday and without elaborating much posted, "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."



In the next tweet, the wealthiest man on the planet apologized for Twitter being slow in many countries by writing, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"





Since completing the Twitter deal, Musk has made a flurry of decisions that have been aimed at tackling fake accounts on Twitter that has millions of daily active users.

Recently, after rolling out the USD 7.99 Twitter Blue subscription service for iOS users that allowed them to get the blue verification tick on their profiles, Twitter made it unavailable as several users bought the verification to impersonate brands, celebrities and even fictional characters like Mario.

As per The Verge, Twitter even launched a new verification badge, a grey tick designating accounts as "official," in an effort to counteract the rise in fake accounts. Within a few days, the company introduced this feature and then withdrew it before reintroducing it again.

Also, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many people. Even some advertisers pulled back their leg from the site and celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quit Twitter in the days following its acquisition. (ANI)

