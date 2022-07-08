Elon Musk arrives at Sun Valley Conference amid twins report

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Elon Musk, the Tesla mogul, made a sudden appearance at Allen & Co.'s exclusive conference for billionaires at the Sun Valley Lodge on Thursday.

As per Variety, his much-anticipated arrival, which happened through the back entrance away from the prying eyes of the press, came following a day of chatter about a Wednesday report of him secretly fathering twins with a Neuralink exec last year, and just after the Washington Post published a story stating his USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter is 'in serious jeopardy.'

Meanwhile, Musk's side of the deal ruled that Twitter's spam accounts' data was unverifiable and is now dropping talks with potential investors for the purchase.



The huge number of the elite and super-rich attendees at the Sun Valley event, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, arrived on Tuesday, ahead of the first full day of sessions at Wednesday's top-secret conference.

Musk was yet to check in two days into the Sun Valley lineup's kickoff, although sources confirmed he would eventually come as he is scheduled to speak to fellow guests on Saturday.

Musk finally showed up at the Sun Valley Lodge in Idaho after 5 p.m. local time Thursday, being ushered through a back entrance by security and off to dinner with his guests at the "summer camp for billionaires" event. The Tesla chief's low-key arrival mirrors that of high-profile moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch, who have been on-site for days but not yet spotted by the press, as per Variety.

The Sun Valley panels will resume on Friday, with Musk's speech scheduled for Saturday. However, numerous Sun Valley regulars won't be there for Musk's musings. (ANI)

