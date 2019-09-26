Elon Musk warns against AI manipulating social media

California [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): In his latest take on artificial intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the technology may soon manipulate social media.

Musk wrote in a tweet that beyond basic bots, advanced AI may soon be applied to manipulate social media. He also warned against the rise of anonymous bots, calling for closer examination of the rapidly evolving programs.

These bots manipulate social media users in the form of fake followers, thousands of retweets, and eventually aiding in the spread of misinformation. (ANI)

