Elon Musk's Neuralink set to begin drilling human skulls for brain rewiring next year

San Francisco [USA], July 17 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk's vision of artificially wiring human brains for enhanced input-output with computers is reportedly set to take real shape in the second quarter of next year.

Neuralink, acquired by Musk, describes the technique where a sewing machine-like robot implants ultrathin threads deep into the brain. The company is hoping to start working with human subjects next year, The New York Times reports.

While the potential use cases are plenty, Musk's idea behind the ambitious system is medical use, such as helping amputees regain mobility or helping people hear, speak, or see.

Neuralink says that currently, the insertion of wiring requires surgeons to drill holes through the skull. In the future, they hope to use a laser beam to pierce the skull for minimal sensation and pain. (ANI)

