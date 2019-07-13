'Enhanced' TrickBot malware harvests more than 250 million email addresses

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): TrickBot malware that was first discovered in 2016 has now developed new capabilities and techniques to invade computers and harvest data. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct found servers running a spamming campaign of the enhanced 'TrickBooster' malware.

The malware has collected more than 250 million email addresses to date from Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail accounts and those from the US, UK, and Canadian government departments, TechCrunch reported.

The malware attacks by sending malicious emails from a victim's account, then removes the sent message to prevent detection.

On an infected system, it downloads the certificate-signed TrickBooster component which sends a list of victim's email addresses and address books to the main server for spamming activity. (ANI)

