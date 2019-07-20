California [USA], July 20 (ANI): Equifax Inc is reportedly nearing a USD 700 million settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a massive data breach in 2017.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that the settlement money would also resolve a nationwide consumer class-action lawsuit against Equifax.
The 2017 data breach exposed nearly social security numbers and other sensitive personal information of nearly 150 million Americans. (ANI)
Equifax to pay USD 700 million in a settlement over 2017 data breach: Report
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:21 IST
