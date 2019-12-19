European Space Agency launches satellite to observe exoplanets around the Earth

Paris [France], December 18 (ANI): The European Space Agency (ESA) launched a new satellite aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket that will orbit around the Earth.

According to TechCrunch, the satellite, called Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (CHEOPS), will have a better view of nearby stars that were previously determined to have planets in their own orbits.

CHEOPS will have look for exoplanets, their density, or whether they are rockier like Earth and Mars, or more gaseous like Saturn, Jupiter, and Uranus. (ANI)

