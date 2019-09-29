Experience the thrill of surgical strike with this shooting game!

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): To celebrate the third anniversary of the surgical strike which was conducted by the Indian army against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a new game has been launched with amazing features.

The game titled 'Surgical Strike-Border Escape' has been released in three languages--Hindi, English and Marathi.

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield. The 3D endless shooting game lets the player defend an armoured fighting vehicle while escaping the enemy territory.

It has been created while keeping the sentiments of all patriotic Indians in mind and the recently released trailer features everything that the game offers for its users.

The game will give its players an all-round gaming experience as it features 3D graphics, a wide range of guns to choose from, a weapons upgrade system, multiple exciting maps, exhilarating commentary in a language of user's choice and multiple enemy types.

Border Escape is currently available on both Android and iOS and the game is dedicated to the unsung heroes of the Indian Army.

(Disclaimer: The above release comes to you under an arrangement with Platanista Games Private Limited- Mumbai. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) (ANI)