Facebook injected more ads on Instagram

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): If you have been seeing more ads on Instagram this year, you are not alone. Parent company Facebook reportedly instructed Instagram to increase the number of ads in the app towards the end of 2018.

According to The Information, Facebook exerted more control over Instagram over the last two years, including the move to rename the app, Mashable reports.

Facebook plans to bring Instagram's revenue number closer to its own app, and will heavily rely on commerce to achieve that. Meanwhile, Instagram has been experimenting with in-app shopping features and a standalone shopping app as well. (ANI)

