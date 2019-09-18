Representative image
Facebook launches new Portal models with WhatsApp calling, Alexa support

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Facebook expanded its Portal family of home video-calling devices with three new models including Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal TV.
The Portal costs USD 179 and is now available to pre-order in the US, Canada, and Europe. Portal and Portal Mini, at USD 129, will begin shipping October 15 and Portal TV, at USD 149, begins shipping November 5, according to the official blog.
Facebook also added WhatsApp calling feature to Portal. There's also support for Facebook Watch content on the Portal TV, and Alexa for hands-free voice control. (ANI)

Pinterest will let you 'react' to pins in Group Board

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Pinterest has added a new feature to its platform, allowing users to 'react' to a pin in a Group Board.

Comcast to give free streaming box to internet-only subscribers

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Comcast is giving the free streaming box to its internet-only subscribers to enhance their TV watching experience, without having to pay for cable.

YouTube Masthead is coming to your TV screen

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): As more people move to internet-streamed entertainment, YouTube announced that it is bringing its Masthead as seen on the website, on the TV screen to help advertisers reach more audience.

This app lets you deepfake your voice for podcasting

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Deepfakes have had a bad reputation, until now. A new app called Overdub aims to use the AI technique for a better cause.

IBM to soon build 53-qubit quantum computer

New York [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): IBM has announced that it will soon build a 53-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum computer available for external use yet.

New LinkedIn tool lets you flaunt your skills to potential employers

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Professional networking site LinkedIn introduced today a new tool that allows users to project their skillsets for potential employers.

Apple is investing USD 250 million in Corning

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Apple has announced that it is pouring in more money to Corning Inc, supplier of precision glass for the company's products including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

Now, Google Home can make mobile calls for you

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Google Home is getting smarter as the company is adding the ability for the digital speakers to make calls.

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Apple's next iPad Pro is likely to be the company's first tablet to boast a triple camera setup, akin to the recently launched iPhone 11 Pro.

Snapchat adds 3D Camera Mode to add dimension to your selfies

California [USA], September 17 (ANI): If selfies were not enough, Snapchat has added a new 3D Camera Mode that adds more dimension to an otherwise flat image.

Facebook will now let you schedule Instagram, IGTV posts

California [USA], September 17 (ANI): Facebook is extending its scheduling feature to Instagram and IGTV videos.

Vivo Nex 3 with 'waterfall' screen launched

Dongguan [China], September 16 (ANI): Vivo has officially launched its Nex 3 smartphone that boasts an unusual 'waterfall' curve display.

