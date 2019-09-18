Facebook launches new Portal models with WhatsApp calling, Alexa support

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Facebook expanded its Portal family of home video-calling devices with three new models including Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal TV.

The Portal costs USD 179 and is now available to pre-order in the US, Canada, and Europe. Portal and Portal Mini, at USD 129, will begin shipping October 15 and Portal TV, at USD 149, begins shipping November 5, according to the official blog.

Facebook also added WhatsApp calling feature to Portal. There's also support for Facebook Watch content on the Portal TV, and Alexa for hands-free voice control. (ANI)

