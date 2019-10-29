Facebook launches new preventive health tool

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Facebook has introduced a new health tool to push users towards preventive health measures.

The Preventive Health tool connects users to health resources and assists in setting checkup reminders. In its official blog, Facebook explained that the activity within Preventive Health will not be posted publicly or shared with others.

The tool is opt-in for users. Facebook said that it will not have access to the actual test results and will not show ads based on the information provided in the tool. (ANI)

