Facebook launches new section Facebook Campus for college students

California [US], September 11 (ANI): Social media giant Facebook announced a new section of the site called Facebook Campus, dedicated specifically to students.

According to the announcement, Facebook Campus will utilise new profiles, separate from the one users already have on the main platform, reported Mashable. To create a Campus profile, students need to provide their college email address and graduation year. Facebook Campus will be accessible on the main platform, as a tabbed feature, just like Facebook Watch.

The new feature will show a college-only newsfeed, specific to each student's school. Students can create Campus-only events and groups, which only people from their school can access. On the platform, a real-time chat room feature, called Campus Chats, will also be available.

As per Mashable, one stand-out feature, especially in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, is the Campus directory. The directory will allow students to search for classmates based on their major, graduation year, enrolled classes, and more.

As of now, the feature will roll out in 30 schools across the US. (ANI)

