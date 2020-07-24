Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature

California [US], July 24 (ANI): Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms.

According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call app would get some integration with Facebook Live.

From within the Messenger Rooms app, the user will be able to hit a button and go live to Facebook, sharing whatever conversation one is having with the world. One will be able to invite as many as 50 people to join the call. Additionally, the user can host the most chaotic live podcast or a virtual book club or a webinar.

Once after starting the stream, the user gets to choose where on Facebook should be shared and one can also get to choose the audience, who will watch the live streaming. It also offers an option to add new guests mid-broadcast and can remove a guest whenever required.

The new feature will start rolling out in "some countries" on Thursday, according to Facebook.

Messenger Rooms was launched earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic. (ANI)

