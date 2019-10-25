Facebook News beta rolls out in US

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): Facebook News, the social networking giant's attempt at providing verified news to its users through a dedicated tab is rolling out in beta in the US.

The dedicated place for news on Facebook will be available to a subset of people in the region and provide people with the ability to control the stories they see, explore news interests, and more directly within the main app, the official blog notes.

Facebook News features will include Today's Stories which will be chosen by a team of journalists, Personalisation which will be based on what users read, share or follow, Topic, Your Subscriptions will have users' paid news subscriptions, and more. (ANI)

