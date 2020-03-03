Facebook removed more than 400 accounts over coordinated inauthentic behaviour

California [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): In its latest Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour (CIB) report, Facebook revealed that it took down a total of 467 accounts which sought to manipulate public debate via coordinated campaigns through its platform.



The CIB report covers all of Facebook's apps. In February, Facebook removed 1,245 Instagram accounts, 248 Pages, and 49 Groups, which engaged in foreign or government interference or CIB on behalf of a foreign actor or government entity, the official blog notes.



A network of 37 Facebook accounts, 32 Pages, 11 Groups and 42 Instagram accounts were removed from India. This activity originated in India and focused on the Gulf region, the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Facebook found it linked to aRep Global digital marketing firm. Facebook also removed accounts from Egypt, Russia, Iran, Myanmar and Vietnam. (ANI)

