Facebook sues two app developers over click fraud

California [USA], August 7 (ANI): Facebook has filed suit against two app developers for click injection fraud, the company revealed in a press statement.

The two developers, LionMobi, based in Hong Kong, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, made their apps available on Google Play Store to infect the devices of users with malware which generated fake user clicks on Facebook ads.

By using malware, they generated unearned payouts from Facebook by misrepresenting that a user actually clicked on the ads. (ANI)

