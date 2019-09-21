Facebook wants to improve your fashion sense with new AI experiment

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): After suggesting people whom to be friends with, Facebook wants to tell you how to dress fashionably. The social networking giant's latest AI experiment uses a neural network to make recommendations on daily styling.

Called Fashion++, the new AI system proposes changes to a person's outfit to make it more fashionable, the official blog explains. It has been trained using thousands of publicly available images of stylish outfits and then suggests what to remove, add, or swap in an outfit.

The system focuses on minimal edits, which are realistic and practical. For instance, it can suggest you to roll up your sleeves for a more casual look or tuck in a top for a sharper appearance. (ANI)

