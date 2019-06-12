Facebook Watch video-on-demand service reaches 720 million viewers monthly

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by the social networking giant, reportedly reaches more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who consume content for at least a minute.

In an official blog, Facebook highlighted that the growth of its Watch service has been recorded in less than a year of launch.

On average, daily visitors spend more than 26 minutes in Watch every day.

Facebook announced the addition of new shows including Tastemade's Sundays at Nonna's, Studio71's Fetch Me A Date, Whistle's Globetrotter Gauntlet with the Harlem Globetrotters, in the coming months and MTV's The Real World that premiers this week. (ANI)

