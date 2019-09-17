Facebook will now let you schedule Instagram, IGTV posts

California [USA], September 17 (ANI): Facebook is extending its scheduling feature to Instagram and IGTV videos.

According to TechCrunch, publishers and creators will be able to schedule their Instagram Feed and IGTV content for up to six months.

The feature is now open to all creators and publishers with Facebook Pages. However, scheduling a Story is not yet included. In a few months, Facebook promises to add drafting and editing feature to Instagram Feed and IGTV.

According to TechCrunch, publishers and creators will be able to schedule their Instagram Feed and IGTV content for up to six months.

The feature is now open to all creators and publishers with Facebook Pages. However, scheduling a Story is not yet included. In a few months, Facebook promises to add drafting and editing feature to Instagram Feed and IGTV. (ANI)

